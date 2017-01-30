Morningside College senior receives national scholarship

A Morningside College senior has received a national scholarship for creating and marketing a device for farmers.

Josh Doering of Hubbard, Iowa received the Closetbox Entrepreneur Scholarship.

Doering was selected for his work on Seed Slide, which allows farmers to safely open and unload large seed boxes.

The Closetbox scholarship is the latest honor Doering has received for his entrepreneurial efforts with Seed Slide.

The Future Founders' U-Pitch competition presented Doering with its top prize in December 2015.

He won the Collegiate Entrepreneurs' Organization Pitch Competition in October 2016.