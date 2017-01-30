North High All-Male Dance Team raising money for national compet - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

North High All-Male Dance Team raising money for national competition

Posted:
By Jenny Lenzini, Multimedia News Producer
Connect
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

The North High All-Male Dance Team is getting a lot of attention.. across the state and now the county.

They're getting ready to take part in the national competition in Orlando, Florida in early March of this year. 

Some of the members, and the coach Shawn Olorundami, joined us in the KTIV studios. 

The boys are currently in the middle of fundraising, as they have to raise about $13,500 to make the trip possible.
 
One of their current fundraisers is an Everyday Heroes Campaign (it's very similar to GoFundMe).

