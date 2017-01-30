St. Michael's Catholic School celebrates Catholic Schools Week

Catholic Schools Week began Monday and a school in South Sioux City celebrated.



St. Michael's School kicked the week off with a series of courses for students.



Kids were able to go to different booths to try out some activities.



These included baking and painting.



There was also a school-wide tae kwon do exercise.



The school's president says it's a great way to reach out to the community while having fun.



"It's just a great week to put everything together and just celebrate our unity and our togetherness and let the community see what great things are happening at St. Michael's School." said Sandy Williams, St. Michael's School Principal.



Activities are planned throughout the week, including a family picnic and a dodgeball tournament.