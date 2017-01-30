Universities release statements on travel ban

Iowa's universities bring together students, faculty and staff from all around the world, including people from the countries that are part of President Donald Trump's 90-day travel ban.

That puts them at the ground floor of the debate.

Many have been sending out statements to their students and faculty.

The University of Northern Iowa sent one Monday afternoon ago saying, "We stand firmly behind UNI's Vision statement, which asserts that we will be "a diverse and inclusive campus community.' Consistent with our Values statement, we are 'A caring and safe community, characterized by civility and respect, which stands in solidarity against any actions that exclude, discriminate against or silence members of our community."

University of Iowa's associate provost and dean of international programs sent a statement to everyone on campus Sunday, saying, "The University of Iowa has long recognized that a diverse and inclusive community is the foundation of a strong education. Each of you, regardless of your background or country of origin, is welcome in our community."

Iowa State officials say they have three people directly affected by the ban, all from Iran.

The University's International Students and Scholars Office sent an email to international students saying, "You are a valued and important member of the Iowa State University community and we want to make sure you get the support you need at this challenging time."

All three universities are encouraging students from the seven countries not to travel out of the United States unless necessary, warning they may not be able to re-enter the country.

In response to the protests over the executive order, President Trump tweeted Monday, "There is nothing nice about searching for terrorists before they can enter our country. This was a big part of my campaign. Study the world!"

He also tweeted a short time afterward, "If the ban were announced with a one week notice, the "bad" would rush into our country during that week. A lot of bad "dudes" out there!"