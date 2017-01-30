A slightly cooler day coming our way Tuesday

The start of our workweek brought melting to Siouxland as highs soared into the 40s across the entire area.

We did have to put up with some gusty winds and a Wind Advisory continues until 9 pm for central, northern, and western Siouxland.

The wind will come down some tonight and the clouds will thicken some during the night and we'll stay with mostly cloudy skies over the next couple of days.

That wind is bringing in some cooler air as highs tomorrow will mostly be in the upper 30s and Wednesday will cool us into the upper 20s.

Our next chance of some light snow could move in from Thursday night into Friday morning.

This is the beginning of a more active weather pattern with fast moving clipper system moving through the Midwest.

Our next chance of some light snow moves through on Saturday with yet another chance on Monday.

Highs over the weekend should be close to 30 degrees.