Salvation Army receives volunteer help from Bishop Heelan faculty

Posted:
By Jaret Lansford, Weekend Meteorologist/Multimedia Journalist
SOUTH SIOUX CITY, NE (KTIV) -

Bishop Heelan faculty volunteered at the Salvation Army in South Sioux City Monday afternoon.

Teachers sorted newly donated items and put prices on them.

They also resorted shelves and clothing racks.

One faculty member says that while they enjoy doing the service, the activity also serves another purpose.

"We try to model for the students that getting out in the community and doing service is a good idea. And what better way to model it then to come out here and help out?" said Rich Kallsen, Bishop Heelan teacher.

The volunteering effort is much appreciated by the Salvation Army especially during this time of year.

"It's amazing to have thirty plus people come in and help us especially with our back room overflowing from New Year donations. We have so many clothes and knick-knack items that need to be put out. So the more people that we have volunteering the more items we are able to get out on our sales floor." said Allison Liska, Volunteer and Development Director.

This is the second year that Bishop Heelan faculty have volunteered at the Salvation Army.

