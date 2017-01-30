New AP Iowa boys basketball polls released - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Sports

New AP Iowa boys basketball polls released

Posted:
By Brad Pautsch, Sports Director
Bio
Connect
Biography
Siouxland Christian is ranked ninth in Class 1A this week. Siouxland Christian is ranked ninth in Class 1A this week.

The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Iowa high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record, total points and position last week at right:

Class 4A
Record;Pts;Prv
1. Iowa City, West (13);12-1;139;1
2. Dubuque, Senior;13-2;107;3
3. Sioux City, East (1);13-1;105;2
4. Waukee;13-3;80;6
(tie)Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln;11-1;80;4
6. Bettendorf;12-3;72;7
7. Valley, West Des Moines;12-4;50;9
8. Dubuque, Hempstead;12-3;41;NR
9. Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines;12-3;25;10
10. North Scott, Eldridge;11-3;18;NR
Others receiving votes: Des Moines, Hoover 17. Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 14. Lewis Central 10. Prairie, Cedar Rapids 6. Cedar Falls 3. Des Moines, North 3.<

Class 3A
Record;Pts;Prv
1. Waverly-Shell Rock (14);16-0;140;1
2. Pella;15-1;121;2
3. West Delaware, Manchester;14-0;115;3
4. Mount Pleasant;15-2;94;4
5. Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City;10-3;87;5
6. Spirit Lake;12-3;44;10
7. Sergeant Bluff-Luton;8-6;31;9
8. Mount Vernon;10-4;24;7
9. Dallas Center-Grimes;11-4;23;8
10. Assumption, Davenport;8-7;19;6
(tie)Le Mars;10-5;19;NR
Others receiving votes: Storm Lake 18. Atlantic 13. Webster City 6. Forest City 4. Glenwood 4. Xavier, Cedar Rapids 3. Boone 2. Chariton 2. Oskaloosa 1.<

Class 2A
Record;Pts;Prv
1. Western Christian, Hull (12);13-2;133;1
2. Kuemper Catholic, Carroll (1);13-2;115;2
3. Cascade,Western Dubuque;16-1;92;7
4. Van Meter;16-0;85;5
5. Pella Christian;12-4;75;3
6. Camanche;16-2;60;6
7. Garner-Hayfield Ventura (1);16-1;58;9
8. Osage;15-1;52;4
9. Rock Valley;12-3;28;NR
10. South Hamilton, Jewell;14-2;15;8
Others receiving votes: Beckman Catholic, Dyersville 13. A-H-S-T, Avoca 9. Des Moines Christian 6. Dike-New Hartford 6. Alta-Aurelia 4. Sioux Center 4. West Burlington 3. West Lyon, Inwood 3. Jesup 3. Sheldon 2. West Marshall, State Center 2. Pocahontas Area 1. Northeast, Goose Lake 1.<

Class 1A
Record;Pts;Prv
1. North Linn, Troy Mills (12);16-0;137;1
2. St. Mary's, Remsen (1);14-0;117;2
3. Grand View Christian (1);15-1;113;3
4. Gladbrook-Reinbeck;14-2;89;4
5. New London;15-1;68;5
6. Lynnville-Sully;16-1;66;6
7. Ar-We-Va, Westside;18-0;64;7
8. Don Bosco, Gilbertville;16-1;30;10
9. Siouxland Community Christian;14-2;29;NR
10. Boyden-Hull;10-6;18;NR
(tie)Murray;15-1;18;8
Others receiving votes: West Fork, Sheffield 7. Colo-Nesco 5. George-Little Rock 3. West Hancock, Britt 2. St. Albert, Council Bluffs 2. Keota 1. Montezuma 1.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KITV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.