New AP Iowa boys basketball polls released

The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Iowa high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record, total points and position last week at right:
Class 4A
Record;Pts;Prv
1. Iowa City, West (13);12-1;139;1
2. Dubuque, Senior;13-2;107;3
3. Sioux City, East (1);13-1;105;2
4. Waukee;13-3;80;6
(tie)Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln;11-1;80;4
6. Bettendorf;12-3;72;7
7. Valley, West Des Moines;12-4;50;9
8. Dubuque, Hempstead;12-3;41;NR
9. Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines;12-3;25;10
10. North Scott, Eldridge;11-3;18;NR
Others receiving votes: Des Moines, Hoover 17. Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 14. Lewis Central 10. Prairie, Cedar Rapids 6. Cedar Falls 3. Des Moines, North 3.<
Class 3A
Record;Pts;Prv
1. Waverly-Shell Rock (14);16-0;140;1
2. Pella;15-1;121;2
3. West Delaware, Manchester;14-0;115;3
4. Mount Pleasant;15-2;94;4
5. Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City;10-3;87;5
6. Spirit Lake;12-3;44;10
7. Sergeant Bluff-Luton;8-6;31;9
8. Mount Vernon;10-4;24;7
9. Dallas Center-Grimes;11-4;23;8
10. Assumption, Davenport;8-7;19;6
(tie)Le Mars;10-5;19;NR
Others receiving votes: Storm Lake 18. Atlantic 13. Webster City 6. Forest City 4. Glenwood 4. Xavier, Cedar Rapids 3. Boone 2. Chariton 2. Oskaloosa 1.<
Class 2A
Record;Pts;Prv
1. Western Christian, Hull (12);13-2;133;1
2. Kuemper Catholic, Carroll (1);13-2;115;2
3. Cascade,Western Dubuque;16-1;92;7
4. Van Meter;16-0;85;5
5. Pella Christian;12-4;75;3
6. Camanche;16-2;60;6
7. Garner-Hayfield Ventura (1);16-1;58;9
8. Osage;15-1;52;4
9. Rock Valley;12-3;28;NR
10. South Hamilton, Jewell;14-2;15;8
Others receiving votes: Beckman Catholic, Dyersville 13. A-H-S-T, Avoca 9. Des Moines Christian 6. Dike-New Hartford 6. Alta-Aurelia 4. Sioux Center 4. West Burlington 3. West Lyon, Inwood 3. Jesup 3. Sheldon 2. West Marshall, State Center 2. Pocahontas Area 1. Northeast, Goose Lake 1.<
Class 1A
Record;Pts;Prv
1. North Linn, Troy Mills (12);16-0;137;1
2. St. Mary's, Remsen (1);14-0;117;2
3. Grand View Christian (1);15-1;113;3
4. Gladbrook-Reinbeck;14-2;89;4
5. New London;15-1;68;5
6. Lynnville-Sully;16-1;66;6
7. Ar-We-Va, Westside;18-0;64;7
8. Don Bosco, Gilbertville;16-1;30;10
9. Siouxland Community Christian;14-2;29;NR
10. Boyden-Hull;10-6;18;NR
(tie)Murray;15-1;18;8
Others receiving votes: West Fork, Sheffield 7. Colo-Nesco 5. George-Little Rock 3. West Hancock, Britt 2. St. Albert, Council Bluffs 2. Keota 1. Montezuma 1.