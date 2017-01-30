Court date set for former Spencer, IA pastor who wants a "change of venue" in his trial

A court date's been set for a former Spencer, Iowa pastor charged with sexual exploitation who wants his trial moved.

Kevin Grimes was charged last September with several counts of sexual exploitation by a counselor.

Grimes and his counsel want the change because of pre-trial publicity.

The prosecution says Grimes targeted four emotionally dependent clients from 2011 to 2016.

Grimes is also accused of engaging in sex acts with one victim two different times.

A hearing's been scheduled for February 20 in the change-of-venue part of the case.