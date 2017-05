A Sioux City woman has been arrested after police say they found meth inside her home with her two children.

Twenty-four-year old Kristina Kuester was arrested and charged with child endangerment.

According to police they received a call about drug foot traffic coming from an apartment.

Investigators say they smelled a strong odor of burnt marijuana and found a clear plastic bag with meth.

And, the bag was well in the reach of her two children; ages two and four-months.