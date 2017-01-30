Iowa State to face two top-ten teams this week

Playing in the Big 12 is never easy, but Iowa State has a extra challenging week ahead. The Cyclones play two top ten teams this week. ISU will host #7 West Virginia on Tuesday and will visit #3 Kansas on Saturday.

Last week, the Cyclones earned a tough win over Kansas State at home, only to lose at Vanderbilt on Saturday in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge. Iowa State had an 11-point lead but ended up losing by six to a team that's just 10-11 on the season.

Up next is a West Virginia team that swept the Cyclones last season and just beat Kansas on Tuesday. The Clones and Mountaineers are tied for third in the Big 12 at 5-3.

"Obviously you know the scheme of it, it is a big week but we got to try to take care of West Virginia first," said head coach Steve Prohm. "It's a great opportunity. It will be a great environment but we've got to play all forty minutes to beat them."

"This is what you play for, for these opportunities," said senior Naz Mitrou-Long. "It's a blessing to play in this type of league because coming off of a loss like we did and being able to play two of the best in the country, it doesn't get better than that."

"We can be very, very good and we've had some good wins. And we've got a chance here the last ten games of the season to get a couple more."

Iowa State and West Virginia play at 8 o'clock on Tuesday in Ames. The game at Kansas on Saturday starts at 1 o'clock.