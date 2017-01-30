Denison, IA man sentenced to more than 20 years for distributing ice meth

A Crawford County, Iowa man has been sentenced to more than 20 years for dealing meth throughout northern Iowa.

A jury found 50-year-old Armando Castillo Valerio, 50, from Denison guilty in June.

Evidence at his trial showed Valerio dealt ice methamphetamine.

It's a highly pure form of the drug.

News release from U.S. Attorney's Office:

Denison Man Sentenced to Over 20 Years for Distributing Methamphetamine

An Iowa man who distributed significant quantities of ice methamphetamine was sentenced today to more than 20 years in federal prison.

Armando Castillo Valerio, 50, from Denison, Iowa, received the prison term after a June 22, 2016, jury verdict finding him guilty of conspiring to distribute methamphetamine.

Evidence at trial showed Valerio was responsible for distributing ice methamphetamine, a highly pure, crystalized form of methamphetamine, throughout Northern Iowa. Valerio received ice methamphetamine from multiple sources, including some who were located out of state. Once he obtained methamphetamine from his sources of supply, Valerio distributed it to a network of individuals. Multiple witnesses testified at trial to receiving methamphetamine from defendant.

Valerio was sentenced in Cedar Rapids by United States District Court Judge Leonard T. Strand. Valerio was sentenced to 262 months' imprisonment. A special assessment of $100 was imposed. He must also serve a five-year term of supervised release after the prison term. There is no parole in the federal system.

Valerio is being held in the United States Marshal's custody until he can be transported to a federal prison.