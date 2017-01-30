Wynot & Osmond boys win conference openers; LeMars girls top Hee - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Wynot & Osmond boys win conference openers; LeMars girls top Heelan

Posted:
By Brad Pautsch, Sports Director
--BOYS BASKETBALL
Central Lyon 63 Hills-Beaver Creek 61 F  
Unity Christian 66 Akron-Westfield 38 F  
Wynot 52 Allen 34 F  
Osmond 48 Bloomfield 32 F  
Winnebago 85 Creighton 43 F  
Ponca 67 Emerson-Hubbard 26 F  
Spirit Lake 52 Estherville LC 26 F  
Siouxland Christian 49 Kingsley-Pierson 43 F  
West Monona 64 Lawton-Bronson 61 F/OT  
East Sac County 65 Manson-NW Web. 63 F  
Laurel-Conc/Cole. 86 Plainview 57 F  
Hartington-N'castle 50 Randolph 44 F  
OA-BCIG 81 River Valley 41 F  
Remsen St. Mary's 62 SL St. Mary's 59 F  
Walthill 82 Wausa 43 F  
Alta-Aurelia 60 WB-Mallard 19 F  
Ridge View 50 Westwood 37 F  
Wakefield 59 Winside 36 F  
MV-AO 57 Woodbury Central 50 F  

--GIRLS BASKETBALL
Unity Christian 48 Akron-Westfield 38 F  
Pierce 57 Battle Creek 37 F  
Le Mars 50 Bishop Heelan 46 F  
Guardian Angels 42 Boone Central 34 F  
Howells-Dodge 56 BR/LD 25 F  
Hills-Beaver Creek 67 Central Lyon 48 F  
Spirit Lake 44 Estherville LC 41 F  
West Sioux 56 MMC/RU 24 F  
Wayne 52 O'Neill 38 F  
Alta-Aurelia 49 WB-Mallard 28 F  
Stanton 41 West Pt-Beemer 16 F  

--MEN'S BASKETBALL
Nebraska Wesleyan 75 Buena Vista 80 F  

--WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
Nebraska Wesleyan 67 Buena Vista 83 F  

--HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING
S.C. East 43 Le Mars 24 F  
S.C. East 36 Woodbury Central 30 F 

