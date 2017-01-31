Obamacare deadline: enrollment ends today

Today is the last day to sign up for health insurance through the Affordable Care Act marketplaces, but looming over sign-ups are worries that people will be left without coverage if the ACA, also known as "Obamacare" is repealed.

In Austin, Texas people continue to purchase health insurance plans through the affordable care act's marketplaces.

Organizers there say sign-up numbers appear to be down slightly compared to last year. They believe there may be confusion with some folks assuming the ACA has already gone away. It has not.

"Pretty much everyone's in agreement, people who sign up for health insurance in 2017, will have a contract in place, and will be able to keep and use their insurance for 2017," says Elizabeth Colvin, Health Insurance Enrollment Director for Foundation Communities.

On his first day in office, President Trump signed an executive order aimed at repealing the health care law. If that happens experts say there would be a lengthy transition period.

Meanwhile, lawmakers have not reached an agreement about what could replace what's known as "Obamacare."

"If President Trump sticks by his promise that he wants health insurance for everybody, I think that it will probably look a lot like Obamacare, and if he wants to call it Trumpcare that's fine with me," says Texas' rep. Lloyd Doggett.

So far about 11.5 million people nationwide have signed up for coverage in 2017 through the ACA public exchanges.

Read more: http://nbcnews.to/2jnEK9T