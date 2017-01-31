Colder but less windy for our Tuesday

After quite the Spring-Like but windy start to the workweek, today will feature much colder and quieter conditions. The winds will be a bit calmer with but we'll still remain rather breezy with NW winds sustained at about 10-20 mph. The frontal boundary that caused the gusty winds has moved east allowing the winds to diminish but we'll see a secondary one start moving towards Siouxland today. This will spark up some possible flurries late today as well as more cloud cover. Highs will be topping out much above average, remaining in the 40s but still cooler than what we were yesterday. Temperatures will fall back into the low 20s overnight with a few flurries possible early under mainly cloudy conditions and we won't see them budge for our day tomorrow. Clouds will hang tough for our Hump Day with even colder highs.

Temperatures look to top out right around that 30° mark, with breezy NW wind once again. The cooling trend continues through the week with highs in the 20s expected for Thursday and Friday. We'll then begin to start a more active weather pattern as a clipper system moves out of Canada giving us a chance of light snow Thursday night into the day on Friday. Another shot at some light snow arrives Saturday as a wave of moisture moves through the region. Our final shot at snow in the 7-Day arrives Tuesday. Stay tuned for the latest. High temps will hang right near average for this time of year this weekend into next week with highs topping out near freezing under mostly cloudy skies.

Meteorologist T.J. Springer