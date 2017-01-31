Alberta Clipper blanketing Michigan with snow

An Alberta Clipper is causing travel difficulties as it moves east and blanketed Central Michigan Tuesday morning with snow.

This video is from the City of Greenville, which is about 35 miles northeast of Grand Rapids.

The heavy wet snow is making travel treacherous for drivers who ventured out Monday night and will continue to do so through Tuesday.

The forecast for Tuesday...more snow and a high temperature of 32 degrees.

Siouxland could see it's fair share of snow too as a train of Alberta Clippers move out of Canada and sweep into Siouxland during the coming days. Snow is possible Thursday night into Friday and then yet again Saturday across the region.