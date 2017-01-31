Iowa pickup driver charged in Florida bicyclist's death

A pickup driver has been charged in the traffic death of a Florida man who was participating in a cross-Iowa bicycle ride.



Mills County Attorney Naeda Elliott said in a news release Tuesday that Robb Phillippus, of Glenwood, committed a misdemeanor traffic violation. Court records don't list the name of an attorney who could comment for Phillippus.



The Iowa State Patrol says 72-year-old Wayne Ezell, of Jacksonville, Florida, and his bicycle were hit from behind by Phillippus' truck while heading west July 24 on U.S. Highway 34. The Des Moines Register's Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa set out from Glenwood that morning.



Investigators found no evidence that Phillippus was under the influence of alcohol or any drugs that day. Investigators say Phillippus stopped immediately and rendered aid to Ezell.