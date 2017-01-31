Boy Scouts welcome transgender scouts

The Boy Scouts of America are breaking from a century old tradition and allowing transgender children that identify as boys to enroll.

Their policy change means 8-year-old Joe Maldonado will now get a chance as a Cub Scout.

Born in 2008, as Jodi, Joe self-identifed as a boy two years ago.

His mom enrolled him in Cub Scouts last year, but Joe was forced out a month later after leaders found out he was born a girl.

"He didn't understand why he got kicked out," Kristie Maldonado says.

She says the Boy Scouts only changed their minds after she filed a lawsuit.

Late Monday, the Boy Scouts of America released a video statement saying their policy on transgenders has changed.

This historic change comes two years after the Boy Scouts lifted its ban on gay adults serving as scout leaders and four years after allowing gay youths to participate.