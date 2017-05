Dental experts recommend children begin dental care as soon as they begin to teeth.



The American Dental Association is holding their annual Give Kids a Smile this Friday to help those who can't afford those services for their kids.



The Dona Prince office in Sioux City will have free dental exams, cleaning, x-rays and fluoride available to those up to the age of 18.



Prince says that the event is important to establish proactive care habits early on with children.



"Dental health for children is really important because kids miss a lot of school because of toothaches and dental health issues. And dental health is one thing that - the disease is preventable." said Dona Prince.



The event promoting healthy dental habits for children is celebrating its 15th year.



It's not too late to make an appointment.



You can call (712) 274-2228 to make an appointment or you can come in on Friday.



For more information about Give Kids a Smile visit their website: http://www.givekidsasmile.org/



Here is the website for Dona Prince's office: http://siouxcityiacosmeticdentist.com/