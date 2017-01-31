Number of Woodbury County child care providers declines

The number of child care providers in Northwest Iowa have decreased significantly over the last five years, while waiting lists for kids to get in continue to grow.

In Woodbury County, the number of businesses providing child care services, whether clinics or in home services, nearly cut in half between 2011 and 2016.

About 1,400 less children were taken care of in that same time period.

And, waiting lists continue to grow.

Three-year-old Luna has been going to Stella Sanford Child Development Center for the past seven months.

It took the same amount of time for her to get in.

"Prior to that she was in an in home care facility, then that person who was taking care of her had to stop services," said Blanca Cancino, Luna's mother. "So, she went back and forth between my family and a couple friends.

Finally, Luna made it to the top of the list and began at Stella.

Like her, others are trying to get into the child care center that's at capacity with 48 kids.

"We have an ongoing waiting list," said Erika McWell, director of the Stella Sanford Child Development Center. "I've been here ten years and there's never been a moment where we don't have a waiting list."

That list can take up to a year.

This is a problem across Northwest Iowa child care businesses.

"We are in a time where we have low unemployment, which is fabulous," said Melissa Juhl, regional director for Iowa Child Care Resource & Referral. "But, what that means on the child care world is a lot of people who might be in the child care business have decided they should go find jobs elsewhere where they have benefits and child care providers as a general rule do not have the best benefit package."

Juhl says another reason is that many long-term child care providers are retiring.

There are also requirement changes statewide and federally that some providers find difficult to keep up with.

But Stella Sanford's director says they will continue to help families get their children the care they need regardless of the challenges.

"We try and keep track of who comes and when and then we just kind of call them ongoing just to make sure that they're still interested," said McWell. "Sometimes it takes a year before we can get them in. Geez making those calls to parents when they're really needing care, gosh we just feel sad about that."

But Luna's mom says the wait is worth it.

"Right now, she is with kids her age," she said. "She's learning. She is developing her capacities."

The decline of child care programs isn't only in Woodbury County.

There were 3,300 less child care centers and homes statewide in 2016 than in 2011.