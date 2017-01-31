A look at a pretty mild January in Sioux City - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

A look at a pretty mild January in Sioux City

Posted:
By Ron Demers, Chief Meteorologist
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

We're finishing the month of January on a warmer than average day which once again was the overall rule for the past 31 days.

In Sioux City, January gave us 21 days with above average highs and only ten days below average.

Nine of those ten below average days occurred in the first two weeks of January.

Sioux City's warmest day was on January 18 when we hit 51 degrees.

The coolest day was early in the month on January 6 when Sioux City got down to -4 degrees.

