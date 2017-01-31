More cooler weather for Wednesday

After widespread 40s warmed Siouxland yesterday, today was about 10 degrees cooler with lots of 30s for highs in the KTIV viewing area.

We certainly saw more clouds today and from the clouds a few light snow showers have been moving into western Siouxland late this afternoon.

Here in Sioux City we'll likely just see flurries before this system moves to the southeast later tonight.

Another cold front is moving through the area and that means we'll lose another 10 degrees off our highs for Wednesday as most of us get into the upper 20s to around 30 degrees.

Thursday is going to be a little cooler again with highs in the mid 20s.

By Thursday night, a little light snow may develop in the region and last into Friday morning with some light snowfall accumulations possible.

We'll see another chance of some light snow on Saturday as highs get back into the low 30s over the weekend.

We'll be watching a possible snow system next week again as it likely moves into the region on Tuesday.