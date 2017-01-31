Dakota County residents can once again receive free library cards at South Sioux City Library

For months the South Sioux City Library has turned away people living in Dakota County who couldn't afford the newly imposed $75 fee for a library card.



This is the first time in 10 years that county residents have had to pay for a library card.



Thanks to locally raised scholarship money, county residents can once again apply for a free library card.

Last year the Dakota County Board of Commissioners, voted to not contribute $40,000 to subsidize library cards for county residents.



Chairperson Scott Love said the county's support was originally part of a bond agreement that ended after eight years.



Once the bond was fulfilled, the county continued its support. But due to county budget cuts, there was no funding for this fiscal year.



"For a lot of our patrons that cannot afford to go out and and buy their own books, cannot buy their own DVD's, we are that option for them to be able to still stay literate, have something to do, all of our programs are still free for everyone," said David Mixdorf, Director, South Sioux City Library.

Local businesses, individuals and schools decided to chip and raise money to offer free library cards to county residents in need.



Lewis and Clark Elementary School held several fundraisers.

"They raised enough money so that individuals in their school can get a free library card so all they need to do is stop in the library and tell us that they are a Lewis & Clark student and tell us their teachers name and we sign the whole family up for cards," continued Mixdorf.

The free library cards for county residents are available on a first come, first serve basis to school kids and low-income families.



Low-income families must show some type of paperwork to prove they are in need.

To find out if you qualify for the library scholarship, call (402) 494-7545.