CENTSABLE HEALTH: Shrimp Guacamole Bites

Makes 24 bites

Total time: 30 minutes

Ingredients

¾ pound raw small shrimp (60-80 count), peeled, deveined and tails removed

2 tsp. olive oil

1 tsp. chili powder

½ tsp. cumin

¼ tsp. paprika

¼ tsp. salt

1 cup prepared guacamole

2 Tbsp. lime juice

1 Tbsp. fresh cilantro, chopped

24 bite-sized round corn tortilla chips OR scoops

¼ cup crumbled feta cheese

Directions

PREHEAT oven to 400°F. PLACE shrimp in a large mixing bowl and SEASON with oil, chili powder, cumin, paprika and salt. TOSS to COAT then BAKE for 6-10 minutes, or until shrimp are opaque and cooked through.

In a small bowl, COMBINE guacamole with lime juice and cilantro.

To assemble: TOP each chip with a spoonful of guacamole. TOP with shrimp and GARNISH with cheese.

Approximate nutrition information per shrimp bite: 39 calories; 3 g fat; 0 g saturated fat; 0 mg cholesterol; 96 mg sodium; 3 g carbohydrate; 0 g fiber; 19 g protein