CENTSABLE HEALTH: Shrimp Guacamole Bites

SIOUX CITY, Iowa -
Makes 24 bites
Total time: 30 minutes
Ingredients
¾ pound raw small shrimp (60-80 count), peeled, deveined and tails removed
2 tsp. olive oil
1 tsp. chili powder
½ tsp. cumin
¼ tsp. paprika
¼ tsp. salt
1 cup prepared guacamole
2 Tbsp. lime juice
1 Tbsp. fresh cilantro, chopped
24 bite-sized round corn tortilla chips OR scoops
¼ cup crumbled feta cheese
Directions
PREHEAT oven to 400°F. PLACE shrimp in a large mixing bowl and SEASON with oil, chili powder, cumin, paprika and salt. TOSS to COAT then BAKE for 6-10 minutes, or until shrimp are opaque and cooked through.
In a small bowl, COMBINE guacamole with lime juice and cilantro.
To assemble: TOP each chip with a spoonful of guacamole. TOP with shrimp and GARNISH with cheese.
Approximate nutrition information per shrimp bite: 39 calories; 3 g fat; 0 g saturated fat; 0 mg cholesterol; 96 mg sodium; 3 g carbohydrate; 0 g fiber; 19 g protein