Semi vs. pickup accident clogs US-75 traffic south of Le Mars

By Jordan Ogren, Chief Photographer
LE MARS, IA (KTIV) -

First responders in Plymouth County, Iowa were called to a crash between a semi and a pickup truck, Tuesday evening.

Emergency officials responded to the call, around 5:00 p.m., of an accident near Le Mars, Iowa on C-38.

Authorities say that the semi was going north on US-75 when it was hit by a green pickup going west on C-38.

Both drivers were checked out by medical personnel and both walked away from the accident with no serious injuries.

Following the accident, the flow of traffic on US-75 North was condensed down to one lane while crews cleaned up the mess.

All lanes of C-38 and US-75 are now back open to traffic.

