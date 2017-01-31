Semi vs. pickup accident clogs US-75 traffic south of Le Mars

LE MARS, IA (KTIV) -
First responders in Plymouth County, Iowa were called to a crash between a semi and a pickup truck, Tuesday evening.
Emergency officials responded to the call, around 5:00 p.m., of an accident near Le Mars, Iowa on C-38.
Authorities say that the semi was going north on US-75 when it was hit by a green pickup going west on C-38.
Both drivers were checked out by medical personnel and both walked away from the accident with no serious injuries.
Following the accident, the flow of traffic on US-75 North was condensed down to one lane while crews cleaned up the mess.
All lanes of C-38 and US-75 are now back open to traffic.