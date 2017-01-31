Hinrich to workout for Cavaliers

Kirk Hinrich will reportedly work out for Cleveland on Wednesday.

A person with knowledge of the situation says free-agent guard Kirk Hinrich will work out Wednesday in Cleveland for the NBA champion Cavaliers, who need a backup for Kyrie Irving.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Tuesday because the team is not commenting.

Hinrich, a 1999 Sioux City West graduate, is 36 years old and played sparingly for Atlanta last season. He averaged 10.9 points and 4.8 rebounds in 15 seasons. He’s also has appeared in 71 playoffs games — 53 with Chicago. The Cavs need a more experienced backup at point than rookie Kay Felder, who has improved but isn’t ready.

ESPN.com also reported the Cavs will have free agents Mario Chalmers and Lance Stephenson in for a tryout.

Cleveland lost in Dallas on Monday and fell to 7-8 in January.