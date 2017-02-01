SportsFource Extra highlights & scores from Tuesday - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Sports

SportsFource Extra highlights & scores from Tuesday

Posted:
By Brad Pautsch, Sports Director
Bio
Connect
Biography
Third-ranked Sioux City East beat #4 Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln, 61-51, on Tuesday. Third-ranked Sioux City East beat #4 Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln, 61-51, on Tuesday.

--BOYS BASKETBALL
Lutheran N'east 60 Aquinas Catholic 45 F  
Yankton 57 SF Roosevelt 51 F  
BR/LD 38 Twin River 33 F  
O'Neill 66 Guardian Angels 41 F  
Boyer Valley 61 CAM-Anita 60 F  
So. Cent. Calhoun 57 Southeast Valley 45 F  
MMC/RU 56 Akron-Westfield 53 F  
Vermillion 58 Beresford 33 F  
Omaha Skutt 54 Bishop Heelan 52 F  
S.C. East 61 CBAL 51 F  
Boyden-Hull 81 Central Lyon 76 F/OT  
PAC/L-M 75 East Sac County 61 F  
Gehlen Catholic 65 H-M-S 53 F  
Hinton 62 Harris-Lake Park 53 F  
Logan View 72 Madison 29 F  
GT/RA 57 Newell-Fonda 56 F  
MOC-FV 78 Okoboji 75 F  
West Lyon 67 Rock Valley 65 F/OT  
SF O'Gorman 82 S.C. North 49 F  
SL St. Mary's 63 Sioux Central 60 F  
Remsen St. Mary's 45 South O'Brien 34 F  
S.C. West 77 South Sioux City 49 F  
Spirit Lake 53 Spencer 41 F  
Le Mars 67 Storm Lake 37 F  
Unity Christian 83 Trinity Christian 39 F  
Manson-NW Web. 52 WB-Mallard 34 F  
N. Bend Central 62 West Pt-Beemer 43 F  

--GIRLS BASKETBALL
Omaha Nation 64 Omaha Christian 27 F  
EP-Jefferson 64 SF Christian 33 F  
South Sioux City 58 Omaha Duchesne 26 F  
Boyer Valley 69 CAM-Anita 60 F/2OT  
Vermillion 40 Beresford 27 F  
Hartington-N'castle 65 Bloomfield 60 F  
Central Lyon 47 Boyden-Hull 44 F  
S.C. East 57 CBAL 49 F  
O'Neill St. Mary's 61 Clearwater-Orchard 38 F  
PAC/L-M 91 East Sac County 26 F  
Boyd County 39 Elgin/Pope John 37 F  
CWC 65 Elkhorn Valley 54 F  
Cherokee 64 Emmetsburg 15 F  
Western Christian 69 Estherville LC 43 F  
Newell-Fonda 59 GT/RA 56 F  
Wynot 60 Homer 49 F  
Aquinas Catholic 48 Lutheran N'east 32 F  
Akron-Westfield 60 MMC/RU 29 F  
OA-BCIG 52 MV-AO 29 F  
MOC-FV 54 Okoboji 42 F  
Wausa 33 Osmond 32 F  
Ponca 66 Plainview 30 F  
Westwood 64 Ridge View 30 F  
West Monona 66 River Valley 52 F  
West Lyon 64 Rock Valley 63 F/OT  
Denison-Schleswig 60 Sgt. Bluff-Luton 46 F  
Lawton-Bronson 65 Siouxland Christian 53 F  
Remsen St. Mary's 45 South O'Brien 25 F  
Spencer 62 Spirit Lake 49 F  
Le Mars 67 Storm Lake 35 F  
Unity Christian 59 Trinity Christian 27 F  
Randolph 47 Wakefield 22 F  
Emerson-Hubbard 59 Walthill 54 F  
Laurel-Conc/Cole. 48 Winnebago 43 F  
Creighton 62 Winside 27 F  
Kingsley-Pierson 86 Woodbury Central 54 F  
SF Roosevelt 38 Yankton 18 F  

--COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Briar Cliff (M) 3 Morningside 0 F  

--MEN'S BASKETBALL
Creighton 76 Butler 67 F  
West Virginia 85 Iowa State 72 F  
Iowa 83 Rutgers 63 F  

--HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING
Bishop Heelan 43 Luverne 30 F  
Bishop Heelan 54 Adrian Area 25 F  
Storm Lake 73 Denison-Schleswig 6 F  
Algona 78 Denison-Schleswig 12 F  
Sgt. Bluff-Luton 49 MOC-FV 30 F  
MOC-FV 48 South Sioux City 20 F  
Sgt. Bluff-Luton 70 South Sioux City 9 F  
Wayne 66 Winside 18 F 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KITV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.