SportsFource Extra highlights & scores from Tuesday

--BOYS BASKETBALL
Lutheran N'east 60 Aquinas Catholic 45 F
Yankton 57 SF Roosevelt 51 F
BR/LD 38 Twin River 33 F
O'Neill 66 Guardian Angels 41 F
Boyer Valley 61 CAM-Anita 60 F
So. Cent. Calhoun 57 Southeast Valley 45 F
MMC/RU 56 Akron-Westfield 53 F
Vermillion 58 Beresford 33 F
Omaha Skutt 54 Bishop Heelan 52 F
S.C. East 61 CBAL 51 F
Boyden-Hull 81 Central Lyon 76 F/OT
PAC/L-M 75 East Sac County 61 F
Gehlen Catholic 65 H-M-S 53 F
Hinton 62 Harris-Lake Park 53 F
Logan View 72 Madison 29 F
GT/RA 57 Newell-Fonda 56 F
MOC-FV 78 Okoboji 75 F
West Lyon 67 Rock Valley 65 F/OT
SF O'Gorman 82 S.C. North 49 F
SL St. Mary's 63 Sioux Central 60 F
Remsen St. Mary's 45 South O'Brien 34 F
S.C. West 77 South Sioux City 49 F
Spirit Lake 53 Spencer 41 F
Le Mars 67 Storm Lake 37 F
Unity Christian 83 Trinity Christian 39 F
Manson-NW Web. 52 WB-Mallard 34 F
N. Bend Central 62 West Pt-Beemer 43 F
--GIRLS BASKETBALL
Omaha Nation 64 Omaha Christian 27 F
EP-Jefferson 64 SF Christian 33 F
South Sioux City 58 Omaha Duchesne 26 F
Boyer Valley 69 CAM-Anita 60 F/2OT
Vermillion 40 Beresford 27 F
Hartington-N'castle 65 Bloomfield 60 F
Central Lyon 47 Boyden-Hull 44 F
S.C. East 57 CBAL 49 F
O'Neill St. Mary's 61 Clearwater-Orchard 38 F
PAC/L-M 91 East Sac County 26 F
Boyd County 39 Elgin/Pope John 37 F
CWC 65 Elkhorn Valley 54 F
Cherokee 64 Emmetsburg 15 F
Western Christian 69 Estherville LC 43 F
Newell-Fonda 59 GT/RA 56 F
Wynot 60 Homer 49 F
Aquinas Catholic 48 Lutheran N'east 32 F
Akron-Westfield 60 MMC/RU 29 F
OA-BCIG 52 MV-AO 29 F
MOC-FV 54 Okoboji 42 F
Wausa 33 Osmond 32 F
Ponca 66 Plainview 30 F
Westwood 64 Ridge View 30 F
West Monona 66 River Valley 52 F
West Lyon 64 Rock Valley 63 F/OT
Denison-Schleswig 60 Sgt. Bluff-Luton 46 F
Lawton-Bronson 65 Siouxland Christian 53 F
Remsen St. Mary's 45 South O'Brien 25 F
Spencer 62 Spirit Lake 49 F
Le Mars 67 Storm Lake 35 F
Unity Christian 59 Trinity Christian 27 F
Randolph 47 Wakefield 22 F
Emerson-Hubbard 59 Walthill 54 F
Laurel-Conc/Cole. 48 Winnebago 43 F
Creighton 62 Winside 27 F
Kingsley-Pierson 86 Woodbury Central 54 F
SF Roosevelt 38 Yankton 18 F
--COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Briar Cliff (M) 3 Morningside 0 F
--MEN'S BASKETBALL
Creighton 76 Butler 67 F
West Virginia 85 Iowa State 72 F
Iowa 83 Rutgers 63 F
--HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING
Bishop Heelan 43 Luverne 30 F
Bishop Heelan 54 Adrian Area 25 F
Storm Lake 73 Denison-Schleswig 6 F
Algona 78 Denison-Schleswig 12 F
Sgt. Bluff-Luton 49 MOC-FV 30 F
MOC-FV 48 South Sioux City 20 F
Sgt. Bluff-Luton 70 South Sioux City 9 F
Wayne 66 Winside 18 F