SportsFource Extra highlights & scores from Tuesday

John Wall scored 24 points and Isaiah Thomas was held to 13 as the Washington Wizards jumped out to a hot start and rode it to a 116-89 victory over the Boston Celtics in a technical foul-filled Game 3 Thursday night to cut their series deficit to 2-1.

