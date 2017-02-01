Healthbeat 4: Float therapy

The Minnesota Department of Health has now confirmed 48 cases of the measles, as some of the largest hospitals in the state extend their restrictions on who can visit.More >>
May fifth was World Hand Hygiene day, which aimed to spread awareness about the importance of clean hands.More >>
Nebraska health officials are warning residents to be prepared for ticks as the weather warms up.More >>
There are more than 100 recognized forms of dementia, impacting an estimated 47 million Americans. With that number expected to triple by 2050, the role of caregivers is vital. Dementia and Alzheimer's care expert Teepa Snow provides her insight on battling the disease.
What would you do if you found out a loved one has cancer? What's your risk for developing the same disease?More >>
Researchers at the University of Minnesota have developed a high-tech vest to help those on the Autism spectrum.More >>
A Siouxland family shares how their son's life lives on through organ donation.More >>
Study finds people who drink sodas, including diet sodas and other sweet drinks have poorer memory, smaller brains and a higher risk of stroke and dementia.More >>
Fareway Foods dietitian Whitney Hemmer shares the benefits that eggs provide.More >>
A meniscus transplant is procedure that's been practiced for nearly 20 years, but it still relatively uncommon. KTIV's Michelle Schoening spoke with a local surgeon who is bringing this option to Siouxland.More >>
The $22-million project will create 21 new jobs.More >>
Spam emails are spreading like wildfire across the area, and nationwide.More >>
Over 600 students from Gehlen Catholic and Spalding Catholic schools made meals for the hungry in Honduras.More >>
