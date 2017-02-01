Healthbeat 4: Float therapy

If you wish your problems could just float away then float therapy may just been the right fit.

"You have almost zero gravity," said Kevin Trowbridge, owner of Massage & Body and Float Spa at Massage & Body, "So you're muscle are able to relax and you are able to tune out from the world."

The combination of 200 gallons of water and nearly 1,000 pounds of Epsom Salts gives the feeling of floating on air.

Trowbridge said float therapy helps with sleep, anxiety, muscle recovery and pain management.

The water in each pod is 93 degrees which is about the temperature of your skin.

"We also keep the room heated so that you don't know where you begin and where the water begins and ends so it's all kind of one," said Trowbridge.

Clients must shower before and after floating. While in the pod, they can leave the pod door opened or closed.

The water in each pod is filtered four times and heavily sanitized between each float.

"We use Ozone, UV light and peroxide so it is as clean as it can be," said Trowbridge.

Each session is 60 minutes.

Trowbridge recommends to float at least three times to feel the full benefits of the therapy.

If you'd like to learn even more about float therapy click here or check of Float Spa at Massage & Body's Facebook page.

