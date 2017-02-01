The Dakota Access Pipeline is moving forward - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

The Dakota Access Pipeline is moving forward

After months of protests, the Army Corps of Engineers, under President Obama, denied the easement needed to complete the pipeline.
    
Last week, President Trump directed that all federal agency reviews and approvals be expedited.
    
Now, according to North Dakota's two senators, the acting Secretary of the Army has directed the Army Corps of Engineers to proceed with the easement to cross beneath Lake Oahe.
    
A spokesman for Senator John Hoeven says it appears the easement may be approved within days.
    
The Dakota Access Pipeline is nearly complete except for this section under the Missouri River at Lake Oahe.

