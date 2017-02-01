Groundhog Day hotels pricier than Super Bowl - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Groundhog Day hotels pricier than Super Bowl

(CNN) -

Groundhog Day is Thursday, and some people are willing to shell out big bucks for a glimpse at Punxsutawney Phil.

Hotel website Trivago recently looked at average hotel rates in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania, where Phil appears every Groundhog Day.

Turns out the average price for a one-night hotel stay in Punxsutawney around Groundhog Day stands at $450 a night!

By comparison, a hotel room in Houston, where super bowl 51 happens this Sunday, is $340.

But Punxsutawney hotel prices are a lot more reasonable once Groundhog Day ends.

Trivago says the city's average hotel price falls more than $300 the day after Groundhog Day.|

Do you think Phil will see his shadow? 

