Colder and cloudy Hump Day

Yesterday still brought above average temperatures to Siouxland for this time of the year but a cold front will erase the warmth and bring the chill back today. Highs will be topping out near that 30 degree mark under mostly cloudy skies, even making it look more wintry out there. We could still see some passing flurries this morning before that activity diminishes later on today. Winds will be breezy out of the NW with gusts near 25 mph yielding to a fairly brisk wind chill throughout the viewing area. Temperatures will continue to cool into Thursday highs rebounding only into the mid 20s. A more active weather pattern develops into Thursday as a series of clipper systems begin to sweep through the region.

By Thursday night a little light snow may develop as one swings through, lasting into Friday morning with some light snowfall accumulations possible. We'll see another chance of some light snow on Saturday as another disturbance moves outs of Canada. Highs will be warming up back into the mid to upper 30s over the weekend with temps in the 40s expected by Monday. We'll be watching a possible snow system next week again as it likely moves into the region on Tuesday. Another shot of Arctic air will accompany the system with temperatures will falling back towards freezing for highs Tuesday into Wednesday.

Meteorologist T.J. Springer