We all use ATM's to take out and deposit money, that was flipped on it's head Tuesday by McDonald's.



Where an ATM in Boston was giving out free Big Macs.

Boston, the only city in the world home to a Big Mac ATM, Sean Pelzer, first in line.



"Only thing is my doctor is going to see this and she's going to question me why I'm here eating this big mac.



"I'm a pretty big Big Mac fan."



"Where has this been all my life?"



Good luck finding a bigger Big Mac fan than Scottie Norris the second man in line.



"How big of a Big Mac fan are you? can you name all of the ingredients? Two all beef patties, special sauce, cheese, lettuce, on a sesame bun."



He forgot the pickles and onion but we'll let him pass on that.



"I think a Big Mac ATM is pretty novel and it would be cool to check it out."



The line stretching around the block for Micky D's three-hour promotion for two new Big Mac sizes, the Mac Junior and the Grand Mac.



"I'm going to have the Grand Mac."



"I've already had the grand mac and it's awesome.



"Only for today and it's about having the fun to share the social media part and at the same time, great burger."



Here's how it works, you enter either your twitter handle or email address and boom out pops the Big Mac.



"How is it? It's pretty good. It's pretty good? It's free food though. Free food is always good."