Snow possible in Siouxland as Alberta Clippers move through

A more active weather pattern is starting as we progress into Thursday as a series of Alberta Clippers begin to move through. The first one is slated to arrive Thursday night across Siouxland lasting into Friday. There's not much moisture associated with this system but minor accumulations of snow will be possible. The most likely scenario will be about an inch or less total of snow throughout the viewing area. The second system looks to move in during the day on Saturday giving us another chance of some light snow. The snow will be encountering a rather dry air mass so much of the activity may not make it to the ground so that will be something to monitor as the chances are slimming that we'll see any measurable snowfall.

A third system looks to move through during the day on Tuesday and this one looks to be a little stronger as there will be two pieces to the storm. There will be clipper-type system dipping to the south along with a southern system churning to the north out of the 4 Corners region. If these two systems phase into one, it will become a stronger winter storm, but if the jet streams stay separate the system will remain weak. This will also be something to monitor through the weekend as there is also the possibility of seeing a mixed bag of precipitation across some parts of the region. Stay tuned to Storm Team 4 for the latest.