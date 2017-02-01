Norfolk, NE city officials work to combat housing shortage

With 450 new jobs coming to town from OCT Pipe along with a housing shortage, the City of Norfolk says they have some work to do.

Norfolk Mayor Josh Moenning says that it's urgent to start building because we are entering an era of significant growth.

“These are great problems to have. We’ve talked about housing for years and this is the type of economic development project that will spur and inspire the housing developers to get going.”

Moenning says it is great to have OCT in town, with the facility size expanding as well as the investment and amount of jobs, there is an urgency to catch up in terms of housing.

“The city can do a few things. We keep a comprehensive inventory of available property for development. When developers come to town or have interest in developing we can point them in areas that are suitable.”

There is also a TIF policy incentive to help incentivize developers to inspire housing development in the community. Moenning says that the city is a great resource for developers, especially when it comes to finding suitable locations to build.

“We’ve gotten more interest here in the last six months in new housing development than I’ve seen in previous four years. This is all coming to a head and I think with the OCT announcement this week that will inspire more confidence to initiate some of these developments."

The good news is, according to Moenning, is that the city does have land and some time to spare. He also says it’s important to have a partnership with surrounding communities to enhance housing capacity.

“It’s definitely foreseeable that our surrounding communities will see influxes of people coming in and taking these jobs. That’s going to be an important part of our partnership with our surrounding local communities and meeting the need for housing for new workers."

City officials say luckily, there are some housing development projects in the process. OCT construction is planned to begin this spring and will be completed by the end of 2018 if all goes as planned.