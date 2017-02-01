Trump to GOP: Change voting rules if Democrats work to block app - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Trump to GOP: Change voting rules if Democrats work to block appointment of Supreme Court nominee

Posted:
WASHINGTON (NBC) -

President Donald Trump says the Senate should "go nuclear" if needed to get a vote on Neil Gorsuch's nomination to the Supreme Court.

Mr. Trump made that declaration Wednesday during a White House meeting with conservative allies to plot strategy to support Judge Gorsuch.

Senate rules mandate that 60 votes are needed to proceed to an up-or-down final vote on a Supreme Court Justice, but with only 52 GOP Senators and most Democrats vowing to fight the nomination, there's speculation the Senate could use the so-called "nuclear option" and only require a simple majority.

