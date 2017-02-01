Air Force signs two Northeast Nebraska football players - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Sports

Air Force signs two Northeast Nebraska football players

Posted:
By Brad Pautsch, Sports Director
Bio
Connect
Biography
Lane McCallum signed to play football at the Air Force Academy on Wednesday in Norfolk, Nebraska. Lane McCallum signed to play football at the Air Force Academy on Wednesday in Norfolk, Nebraska.
NORFOLK, NE (NEWS CHANNEL NEBRASKA) -

Norfolk High School saw one of their own officially sign on the dotted line with a Mountain West Conference school during Wednesday's National Letter of Intent Day.

Senior Lane McCallum signed on with the Air Force Academy. McCallum was listed on the Class A All-State teams as an "athlete", mostly because he did a little bit of everything for the Panthers. He was their leading rusher on offense and was among their leading tacklers as a linebacker.

McCallum was also among the best place-kickers and punters in the state of Nebraska. In fact, that was how the Falcons recruited him, to be their punter and possible placekicker.

Hartington Cedar Catholic all-state linebacker Stephen Hillis also signed a NLI with Air Force. Hillis broke his own single-season school record for tackles for the Trojans in 2016.

He's the first Cedar Catholic Trojan to sign with a Division One school since Russ Hochstein, who played for Nebraska and later for the New England Patriots.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KITV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.