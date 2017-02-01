Air Force signs two Northeast Nebraska football players

Lane McCallum signed to play football at the Air Force Academy on Wednesday in Norfolk, Nebraska.
NORFOLK, NE (NEWS CHANNEL NEBRASKA) -
Norfolk High School saw one of their own officially sign on the dotted line with a Mountain West Conference school during Wednesday's National Letter of Intent Day.
Senior Lane McCallum signed on with the Air Force Academy. McCallum was listed on the Class A All-State teams as an "athlete", mostly because he did a little bit of everything for the Panthers. He was their leading rusher on offense and was among their leading tacklers as a linebacker.
McCallum was also among the best place-kickers and punters in the state of Nebraska. In fact, that was how the Falcons recruited him, to be their punter and possible placekicker.
Hartington Cedar Catholic all-state linebacker Stephen Hillis also signed a NLI with Air Force. Hillis broke his own single-season school record for tackles for the Trojans in 2016.
He's the first Cedar Catholic Trojan to sign with a Division One school since Russ Hochstein, who played for Nebraska and later for the New England Patriots.