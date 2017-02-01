Air Force signs two Northeast Nebraska football players

Lane McCallum signed to play football at the Air Force Academy on Wednesday in Norfolk, Nebraska.

Norfolk High School saw one of their own officially sign on the dotted line with a Mountain West Conference school during Wednesday's National Letter of Intent Day.

Senior Lane McCallum signed on with the Air Force Academy. McCallum was listed on the Class A All-State teams as an "athlete", mostly because he did a little bit of everything for the Panthers. He was their leading rusher on offense and was among their leading tacklers as a linebacker.

McCallum was also among the best place-kickers and punters in the state of Nebraska. In fact, that was how the Falcons recruited him, to be their punter and possible placekicker.

Hartington Cedar Catholic all-state linebacker Stephen Hillis also signed a NLI with Air Force. Hillis broke his own single-season school record for tackles for the Trojans in 2016.

He's the first Cedar Catholic Trojan to sign with a Division One school since Russ Hochstein, who played for Nebraska and later for the New England Patriots.