Lawton-Bronson's Kneifl joins big South Dakota recruiting class

South Dakota head football coach Bob Nielson is pleased to announce the signing of 24 student-athletes to a National Letter of Intent. In addition, Nielson announced the addition of Cody Jennings as a mid-year transfer, and that seven other high school standouts have accepted an offer of admissions to the University of South Dakota and plan to join the Coyote football program.

Lawton-Bronson tight end Nathan Kneifl will be a Coyote. The 6'5", 215 pounder set a school record wit 75 career receptions, with 11 touchdowns.

Kneifl was an all-state and all-district player at Lawton-Bronson, where he was twice named the team's offensive MVP. He is also a member of the National Honor Society.

“I am excited to introduce a tremendous group of young men who are going to put a stamp on the future of our program,” said Nielson, now entering his second season with the Coyotes. “We had two priorities and we were able to secure both of them. One was getting quality at every position that adds to our current roster. The second was addressing depth in the offensive and defensive lines.”

Indeed, linemen make up more than half of the entire class. Also included are three linebackers, three defensive backs, two wide receivers, two tight ends, two running backs, a quarterback and a long snapper. Nielson and his staff also added a punter/place-kicker in Dominic Long from Gothenburg, Neb., to help fill the void left by All-American Miles Bergner.

“We were able to sign a large class because we had a large amount of interest,” said Nielson. “Our program has momentum from playing the schedule that we do and we have demonstrated that we can play at a high level with anybody in the country. The commitment our university is making, signified by the new facilities and Dome renovations on the horizon are the kinds of things that get young men excited about the future. We have a great university to represent.”

The class includes players from nine states including Iowa (8), Minnesota (4), Kansas (4), Illinois (4), South Dakota (3), Florida (3), Missouri (3), Nebraska (2) and Wisconsin (1).

“Our class represents a combination of things,” said Nielson. “It represents the fact that we are highly committed to recruiting regionally. It also represents areas we have continued strong relationships like St. Louis and Florida. This class speaks highly to the work our staff did and the interest and excitement there is in Coyote football.”

The Coyotes return 43 of 60 letter winners from last year’s squad. Included are nine returning starters on offense and five on defense. The 2017 season opener is Sept. 2 at Drake.