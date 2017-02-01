Sioux City budget hearing on Thursday

Thursday, the Sioux City city council begins hearings to set its annual operating budget.
Hearings to set the city's capital improvement budget wrapped up on Tuesday.
The first operating budget hearing is set for 8:00 a-m Thursday morning.
It's not expected to wrap up until 4:30 p-m.
The hearing will take place in council chambers at City Hall.
