East High School freshman win award for designing new app

Americans spend nearly 10 hours a day with technology, and there seems to be an app for everything.

East High School freshman recently created an app that won them the title "Best-In-The-State".

Cheers and applause by classmates was given to seven freshmen from East High School in Sioux City.

Competing in Verizon's Innovative Learning App Challenge against 1,800 schools in 47 states, a group of freshmen from East High walked away with the state title for their app, "Pocket Garage". It helps individuals find local garage sales.

"When I heard that we won, I was really actually surprised,' said Jacob Boyle, Freshman, East High School

"It was amazing, it felt great," said Jacson Welte, Freshman, East High School

"I think it is really cool because I want to go into programming as a profession," said Jace Henderson, Freshman, East High School.

Along with creating the blueprint for the app, the students also had to produce a commercial for it. For all of their hard work, they received tablets, and Verizon presented the school with a $5,000 check.

Now that these students have won best in the state of Iowa and they say this is a great accomplishment, but they are not stopping there.

The group will now go onto the national championship and if selected they get $15,000 and get to take their app from concept to creation with some of the best in the world of technology.

"The best part about it is having the opportunity to work with MIT individuals if we do win," continued Jacson Welte

"It's great to see young kids involved in this and this is the future, it's technology driven and it's nice to see that." said Paul Terveen, Verizon.

National voting is open now until February 14th and there is only one vote per app.

Click here to cast your vote.