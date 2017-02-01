Sioux City Growth Organization in search of new business ideas

The Sioux City Growth Organization is in search of new business ideas for the 7th Annual Innovation Market competition.

Innovation Market is a social think-tank and business idea competition designed to grow local ideas while forming connections between like-minded leaders of every age.

The event is about taking ideas, however big or small, and growing them into action.

Chris Jackson joined us in the KTIV studios on Thursday with details.

Entrepreneurs can submit their ideas now at www.siouxcitygo.com/innovatesc.

Submission closes at midnight on Sunday, February 12th.

