Iowa and Nebraska's favorite Super Bowl foods - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Iowa and Nebraska's favorite Super Bowl foods

Posted:
By Jenny Lenzini, Multimedia News Producer
Connect
Iowa's favorite Super Bowl foods Iowa's favorite Super Bowl foods
Nebraska's favorite Super Bowl foods Nebraska's favorite Super Bowl foods
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KTIV) -

The big game is just a few days away. 

Offers.com collected data from Iowa and Nebraska to survey what their favorite game day foods are.

Iowa's favorite food is nachos, and favorite pizza topping is sausage! 

Buffalo sauce topping is the favorite wing sauce, and favorite dip overall? Ranch! 

Nachos are also a fan favorite for Nebraska, and onion tops the list for favorite pizza topping.

Extra hot wing sauce is what majority of Nebraskans prefer on game day, along with queso as their favorite dip. 

For more information, go to http://www.offers.com/blog/post/favorite-super-bowl-foods/ 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KITV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.