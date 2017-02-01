Iowa and Nebraska's favorite Super Bowl foods

The big game is just a few days away.

Offers.com collected data from Iowa and Nebraska to survey what their favorite game day foods are.

Iowa's favorite food is nachos, and favorite pizza topping is sausage!

Buffalo sauce topping is the favorite wing sauce, and favorite dip overall? Ranch!

Nachos are also a fan favorite for Nebraska, and onion tops the list for favorite pizza topping.

Extra hot wing sauce is what majority of Nebraskans prefer on game day, along with queso as their favorite dip.

For more information, go to http://www.offers.com/blog/post/favorite-super-bowl-foods/