More cool weather for Thursday

We saw a little sunshine get through for a while, but then those clouds thickened again on us and few flurries fell during the afternoon hours.

We should be able to get rid of a few of these clouds tonight and temperatures that were falling throughout the day will continue to head downward with many of us seeing lows in the low teens with single digits even possible in northern Siouxland.

Thursday will be cool with highs in the mid 20s with just a few peeks of sunshine possible.

Light snow becomes possible Thursday night although it's now looking like the best chances are going to be in western Siouxland.

More than likely, it's only western Siouxland that will get any accumulations out of this and that would likely be under half an inch.

A little of that light snow could linger into Friday morning.

Saturday's light snow chance has also become less of a chance with only flurries possible at this point as we warm into the upper 30s.

The warmest of our days to come will likely be Monday when 40s are going to be possible.

We continue to watch a system that could spread some snow into the region from late Tuesday into Tuesday night.