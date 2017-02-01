New community center to bring wellness, involvement & child care to Pender, NE

A multimillion dollar project underway is supposed to bring people from all over the area to Pender, Nebraska.

The sound of construction means we're just months away from the opening of the Pender Community Center.

The $6.5 million project will bring together different businesses and spaces for the well-being of residents.

"We do have an event space, and a multi-use room/gymnasium," said Derwin Roberts, president of Pender Community, Inc. "We have wellness. We have a franchise that's going to come in there and help us get healthier in our community. Early childhood development center that we're working on."

Project leaders say the franchise will be Anytime Fitness.

The village offices will also move into the center.

The facility will take the place of the old Legion Hall.

"Of course our veterans are going to have a space in that building as well, basically rent free for as long as they want it," said Roberts.

Project leaders say the new center won't only attract people from Pender. They believe it will attract people from outside areas as well.

"The wellness component already has drawn interest," said Roberts. "We've heard from residents from surrounding communities that maybe are going a different direction. You know they're really looking forward to this opening up. It'll be a little bit closer for them, more convenient."

To further the idea of celebrating the community, none of the construction cost will come from taxpayer money, but will be mostly raised through donations.

"In any small community taxes are at the foremost of people's minds whether you're an agricultural person or resident within the community," said Roberts. "And we just felt it important that hey, we want to do this. We can raise the money. And it can be self-sufficient."

Of the $6.5 million for the project, $4.5 million will come from pledges from community members.

So far, they have received $2.5 million in pledges.

The community center is expected to be open by September of this year.