A look at the 30 and 90 day weather outlooks

With the start of a new month, I figured it would be a good time to take a look at the 30 and 90 day outlooks.

The 30 day outlook for temperatures gives most of the southern and western parts of the United States a pretty good chance of being above average.

That warmer than average area just nudges into southwestern Siouxland.

The 90 day outlook for temperatures pushes the best chances of warm a little farther south and the northern plain, and maybe Siouxland, will have a better than average chance of seeing colder than average temperatures.

The 30 day outlook for precipitation shows Siouxland with an equal chance of having above versus below average precipitation.

Siouxland falls in that same range for the 90 day outlook although the area that is likely to see a wetter than average 90 days is much closer to us.