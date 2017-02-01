New Thurston County jail can house more inmates

Thurston County will be able to house more inmates soon with construction of its new law enforcement center that's currently being built.

The jail, dispatch center and sheriff's office are currently at the county courthouse but will be moving to the new location on the south side of Pender, Nebraska.

The Thurston County Sheriff says she is excited about the new facility that will cost about six million dollars.

She says the old jail is grandfathered in so they can't do any updates, so the new facility will benefit them.

"We'll be able to classify our inmates," said Shelly Perez, Thurston County Sheriff. "We'll be able to segregate them from serious offenders to minor offenses. It'll be more secured. It'll be a new facility so obviously it's going to be in a lot better condition."

With the new jail, there will be 34 beds to house inmates as opposed to the 25 beds they have now.

Sheriff Perez says at the current jail they often get full and it costs the county to transfer inmates.

She says with the new jail, they shouldn't have that problem.

They will also be adding one new jailer to their staff.

They are hoping to move in by this summer.