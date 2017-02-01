Iowa public employees say lawmakers should reject Gov. Branstad's plan to change collective bargaining

Iowa's governor has called on lawmakers to overhaul the state's collective bargaining system.

In his condition of the state speech, Terry Branstad claimed the size of state government is smaller, but the benefits for public employees-- at the state and local level-- have increased. "Unfortunately, the cost of these benefits has grown dramatically because of our antiquated collective bargaining system that has led to over 500 health-care plans, many of which are inefficient and way too costly for public employees and Iowa taxpayers," said Gov. Terry Branstad, (R) Iowa.

Branstad said replacing the health care component of the collective bargaining system with one, statewide health-care contract could spread out the risk, and reduce costs.

But, late Wednesday, KTIV learned that not all Iowans are in favor of changes to collective bargaining. In fact, opponents claim lawmakers have had closed door meetings... meetings they say they should be a part of.

Opponents to the possible changes met at sites across the state, Wednesday. In Sioux City, police officers, firefighters, teachers, social workers, transit workers and union representatives gathered. They say proposed changes, like those in Wisconsin and Kansas, had disastrous effects. They claim those moves took away the voice, and rights, of public employees. "Public employees are not the enemy" said Janet Hansen. "We are your neighbors, we're your friends, we're your family, we're taxpayers and we vote."

Although no specific changes have been introduced at the legislature, in Des Moines, any changes could impact the state's 180,000 public employees.