Huskers, Hawkeyes & Cyclones pleased with recruiting classes

Of course, college football recruiting is not an exact science. In one week, the national rankings for the incoming classes at Iowa, Iowa State and Nebraska, have all changed.

According to Rivals.com, Nebraska has the 20th best class in the nation, that's up 11 spots from last week. The Huskers have signed seven four-star recruits and 12 three stars. Nebraska did have some coaching changes in the off-season.

"We all adapted and adjusted and went forward and kind of continued those relationships that are so important in the recruiting process," said Nebraska head coach Mike Riley.

Iowa had one of the biggest jumps -- going up 14 spots, to 40th. The Hawkeyes have one five star recruit, one four-star and 15 three-star kids.

"All 22 of these guys are someday going to be leaders of our program and leaders of our team," said Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz. "So it's really, I think, important that we try to go out and find players that are going to fit well within our system, understand the way we play football."

Iowa State dropped twos spots to 44th. Still, it's the Cyclones highest rated class in 13 years.

"We got really good football players. We got guys that fit a lot of needs that we need in our program to get where we want to go," said Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell. "But those values really stuck to what we built this class on."

Alabama and Ohio State were first and second in those rankings.