Norfolk, NE-native begins her reign as Miss Nebraska USA

Last month, Jasmine Fuelberth was crowned Miss Nebraska USA. The Norfolk High School graduate has begun her work representing the state.

Inside the 318 Boutique, in Norfolk, on Wednesday, Fuelberth spoke openly about her desire to be a role model, and the importance of self love. "For me to let them know they are special and loved," Fuelberth said. "That's what it is about. It's not about the crown, not about the dresses or sashes. It's about the people and lives I can touch through this experience. That is why I love these meet and great because I get to meet the awesome people in this state."

Fuelberth, who was the 2013 Miss Teen Nebraska, says it's important to dream big and embrace originality. "It's not about where you live or your background, it's about breaking those glass ceilings and knowing you can accomplish what ever you put your mind to," Fuelberth said.

The "meet and greet" also raised money for Warriors For Ross, an organization that Fuelberth's pageant director created when her grandson passed away from pediatric cancer.

Fuelberth will make her way to Chicago next week where she will undergo more training for the national pageant. As Miss Nebraska, Fuelberth will compete in the Miss USA pageant later this year.