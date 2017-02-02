South Sioux City authorities respond to semi fire Wednesday nigh - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

South Sioux City authorities respond to semi fire Wednesday night

Posted:
By Blake Branch, Assignment Editor
Connect
SOUTH SIOUX CITY, NE (KTIV) -

Authorities in South Sioux City responded to  a semi truck fire Wednesday night, just outside of the Crystal Cafe on Dakota Avenue.  

They were called out to the scene around 8:30 p.m. The fire was out a little over an hour later.    

Authorities have yet to release any additional information on the fire or if anyone was hurt. 

