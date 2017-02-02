South Sioux City authorities respond to semi fire Wednesday night

Authorities in South Sioux City responded to a semi truck fire Wednesday night, just outside of the Crystal Cafe on Dakota Avenue. They were called out to the scene around 8:30 p.m. The fire was out a little over an hour later. Authorities have yet to release any additional information on the fire or if anyone was hurt.
Over 600 students from Gehlen Catholic and Spalding Catholic schools made meals for the hungry in Honduras.
