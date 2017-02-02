Grassley on Gorsuch: Democrats "ought to be considering this nominee"

U.S. Senator Charles Grassley, of Iowa, took to the Senate floor Wednesday to defend President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee.

Grassley encouraged Democrats to give Neil Gorsuch a fair hearing.

During his speech, Grassley touted the bipartisan support that Gorsuch has received in the past, Grassley said Gorsuch deserves that for his confirmation hearing. He also said that Gorsuch is more than qualified for the job. "They ought to be considering this nominee based on his qualifications which are show that he is qualified by tradition, by practice and by his education," said Grassley.

President Trump announced Gorsuch as his nominee, Tuesday night.

If confirmed by the U.S. Senate, Gorsuch will become the next associate justice of the U.S. Supreme Court.