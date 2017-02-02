Former northwest Iowa nursing home to pay $100,000 in federal settlement agreement

A northwest Iowa nursing home that closed today will now have to pay $100,000 in a federal settlement agreement.



Just last month, State authorities say The Abbey in Le Mars, Iowa lost its Medicaid and Medicare funding because of compliance deficiencies.



Now today, the U-S Attorney's Office says The Abbey violated the False Claims Act by submitting claims to Medicaid when the care provided was quote 'grossly substandard'.



The allegations from the government relate to care provided to 16 residents between January of 2009 to February 2015.



According to the U-S Attorney's Office, the care was substandard in the following ways:



Failing to address skin conditions and fractures; Residents subjected in the first instance to restraints and unnecessary medications rather than other methods; using anti-psychotic medications to numb or sedate residents to decrease their needs; And residents not given adequate nourishment, or bathing and toileting care.



The settlement agreement only resolves claims related to Medicaid.



The agreement also states that the claims settled in the agreement are allegations only and there has been no determination of liability.